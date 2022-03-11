FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old has been detained after bringing a gun to school.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to Dillard Elementary School, located at 2330 NW 12th Ct., just before 8 a.m., Friday after staff at the school received information that a student had a gun on campus.

Authorities said the school’s guardian was able to speak with the child and locate the handgun.

The handgun has been recovered safely.

The 7-year-old has since been detained.

The school was initially placed on a code red but it has been downgraded to a code yellow.

