7 transported after falling ill at Miami-Dade Detention Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - Paramedics have taken seven people to the hospital after they reportedly fell ill at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units arrived on the scene, at around 9 p.m., Tuesday.

According to fire rescue officials, four inmates and three corrections officers were taken to area hospitals.

Their conditions remain unknown as of 10 p.m.

A hazmat unit was also on scene to determine what caused the people inside to become sick, fire rescue officials said.

#Breaking: Law enforcement sources tell us inmates were “smoking something” which caused prisoners & employees to get sick. Fire Rescue members headed into MD Pretrial Detention Center w/fans to “ventilate” the facility after 7 people—4 inmates, 2 staff—were hospitalized. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eZlVcpVuNJ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 26, 2019

According to Miami-Dade Corrections, two of the correctional officers have since been released.

