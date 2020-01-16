7 transported after Carbon Monoxide leak at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven people have been transported to the hospital after they were exposed to Carbon Monoxide at a Miami Beach hotel.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the Shore Club Hotel, located along 19th Street and Collins Avenue, on Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where rescue crews could be seen treating other people near the pool area of the hotel.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

