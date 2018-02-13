7 tons of cocaine set to be offloaded at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven tons of cocaine have been seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and are on their way to Port Everglades to be unloaded.

In a video released by the Coast Guard Tuesday morning, the crew on board the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton can be seen approaching cocaine smugglers. Minutes before making contact, the smugglers can be seen dumping their cargo into the ocean in an attempt to hide their crime.

Today @USCG Cutter Hamilton will offload more than 14000 lbs of cocaine seized in Eastern Pacific. Join U.S.Coast Guard Southeast Facebook page at 8AM EST for a live report. Footage from a case below; more info in media advisory here: https://t.co/omqGWYR189 pic.twitter.com/22miI00DKS — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 13, 2018

According to officials, the haul totals more than $190 million and is set to arrive at Port Everglades at 8 a.m. Tuesday, a little over a week since the drugs were seized. The cocaine arriving is from the Feb. 4 bust involving the Hamilton and crews of four other cutters.

On Dec. 7, the crew of another Coast Guard cutter brought back a similar haul of seized cocaine. The commander of that crew explained what’s at stake in those kinds of missions.

“These at-sea interdictions are often high-tempo, high risk evolutions that occur in the dark of night,” said Commander Michael Turdo.

Keeping the drugs off the street is a major blow to organized crime networks and the wide range of illegal activities they take part in.

“Drug trafficking, terrorism, human smuggling, weapons trafficking, piracy and money laundering,” added Turdo.

