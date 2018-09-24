MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of seven people after their boat began to take on water in Biscayne Bay.

The Coast Guard received a report from Miami-Dade Police just before 8:45 p.m., Sunday.

The crew arrived at the scene at around 9 p.m. and dewatered the 38-foot vessel with the assistance of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

.@USCG and @MiamiDadeFire rescued 7 people from a boat taking on water in Biscayne Bay, Sunday. Read more here https://t.co/FpZoMmqIMw pic.twitter.com/oUYHNpROMw — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 24, 2018

Crews helped bring the occupants back to shore safely. No injuries were reported.

Their boat was towed to Dinner Key Marina.

