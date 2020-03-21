7 patients test positive for coronavirus at Fort Lauderdale senior assisted living facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A senior assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale has been dealing with an alarming outbreak after several patients test positive for COVID-19.
7News cameras have captured Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responding to the Atria Willow Wood Senior Living and Memory Care facility, located at 2855 W Commercial Blvd., throughout the week.
On Tuesday, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis said there was one death at the facility, but by Friday he confirmed there were two deaths out of a total of seven confirmed coronavirus patients at the center.
“There’s seven positive cases total. Two of the positives are deceased,” said DeSantis. “What the investigation has found out is that construction workers, staff and cooks who were ill were not screened,” DeSantis said Friday. “They were allowed to go work their jobs and mix with the residents unimpeded. That’s exactly what you are not supposed to do.”
Rescue crews have not confirmed if her transport is due to showing symptoms of the virus, but DeSantis said six additional Atria Willow Wood residents have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for their results.
