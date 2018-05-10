7 Miami-Dade high schools ranked among top 100 in nation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Seven high schools in Miami-Dade have been ranked among the top 100 in the nation, and the top 20 in Florida, according to a new report.

The schools were recognized in a ranking released by the U.S. News and World Report.

Among the schools listed are:

Design and Architecture Senior High (#2 Florida/#25 US)

International Studies Charter High School (#3 Florida/#26 US)

Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School (#5 Florida/#47 US)

International Studies Preparatory Academy (#7 Florida/#62 US)

Young Women’s Preparatory Academy (#10 Florida/#73 US)

Jose Marti Mast 6-12 Academy (#12 Florida/#85 US)

MAST Academy (#13 Florida/#89 US)

Five other schools in the county also made it into the top 200 schools.

Doral Performing Arts and Entertainment Academy (#14 Florida/#115 US)

iPrep Academy (#16 Florida/#128 US)

New World School of the Arts (#17 Florida/#149 US)

Doral Academy Charter High School (#18 Florida/#167 US)

Coral Reef Senior High School (#21 Florida/#196 US)

Pompano Beach High School in Broward also made it into the top 200 schools, and was listed as number 19 in the State of Florida.

