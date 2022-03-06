DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of previously injured pelicans are now free birds.

The South Florida Wildlife Center released a group of brown pelicans on Dania Beach Saturday.

They were rescued and healed after suffering a number of injuries.

“Sometimes a little bit of push from mother nature can go a long way, and you can see they were flying great and they rejoined their family. There were other wild pelicans in the area, and they all merged together and now hopefully it will stay that way,” said Alessandra Medri, Executive Director of South Florida Wildlife Center.

A total of seven birds were released.

