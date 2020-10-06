7 displaced after fire erupts in Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven people have been displaced after a fire ripped through a Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Southwest 22nd Street and Marina Boulevard, Saturday.

Officials said seven people were impacted by the fire, including three children.

Red Cross volunteers have since responded to help those affected.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

