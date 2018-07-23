7 hurt following police chase and crash of armed robbery suspects

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were hurt after a police pursuit of armed robbery suspects came to a crashing end in Boca Raton.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle had just committed a robbery and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Monday morning.

“The officers initiated a traffic stop along A1A, so at that point, the vehicle did not stop, it continued on at a high rate of speed,” said Boca Raton Police officer Jessica Desir.

Theresa Hart, who lives in the area, said she heard the crash and ran outside to help.

“It was mayhem, madhouse, crazy scene,” said Hart. “It was that, the police surrounding the car, and then there were firemen trying to get somebody out of this car.”

The chase ended on Palmetto Park Road after the suspected crooks lost control, wrecking two other cars in the process.

Seven people were removed from cars and rushed to an area hospital in unknown condition.

“That’s what we do, it’s what we train for, and it’s a really bad scene for our responders,” said Boca Raton Fire Department Chief Michael LaSalle.

Cell phone video captured the suspected robbers surrounded by heavily armed officers before they were taken away in handcuffs.

