7 hurt after school bus crash in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven people have been injured after a school bush crashed on Interstate 595 in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes, just west of University Drive.

The bus was occupied and seven passengers were injured in the crash. Several of the passengers are being taken to the hospital, but police said the injuries are not serious.

Police said the passengers are high-school aged kids.

Florida Highway patrol is investigating the crash.

