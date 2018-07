7-Eleven employee injured during robbery now recovering

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was injured during a robbery in Southwest Miami-Dade is now on the road to recovery.

Cherish Juarez has been upgraded to fair condition.

Juarez, 31, was shot during an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, Monday.

Officers arrested Tavis Williams, charging him with the shooting.

Williams has been denied bond and faces several charges, including attempted murder.

