7 displaced after tree falls on Miami duplex’s roof

MIAMI (WSVN) - Seven people have been displaced from their homes after a tree fell on a Miami duplex’s roof.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Fourth Court at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

“So, you’re looking at part of the tree that landed here with some of the branches here,” City of Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said. “It obviously snapped, crashing on the most southern duplex.”

No injuries were reported, but there was one scare inside of one of the homes involving a child.

“One of the ceiling fans fell down on a 9-year-old child,” Carroll said. “The 9-year-old was fine, but unfortunately, seven people, including the family pet, will be displaced.”

The families have been evacuated and are said to be staying with family and friends, according to fire rescue officials.

“Some of them were able to climb out, but what we want to do is safely evacuate them, so as a result, we had to wait until we cleared some of the debris,” Carroll said.

Pieces of the downed tree had to be cut inside and around the two units before the families could get out.

Inspectors are expected to visit the property to assess the damage and declare whether or not the duplex is uninhabitable.

