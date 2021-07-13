MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven people are now displaced after a fire broke out inside an efficiency in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Miramar Parkway and 65th Avenue at around 10 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where smoke could be seen coming out of the efficiency.

Fire officials said the blaze started in the efficiency that was added to the house.

According to one person who lived in the house, it may have been an electrical fire.

Neighbor John Isaguirre said he did what he could to help the family out.

“At first I didn’t take him serious I guess because I didn’t see much smoke but then I saw that he got serious. He was running back and forth and I got up and I was like, ‘Hey, everything all right?’ He told me that it started catching fire and that’s when I saw the smoke starting to come out of the house from the efficiency going inside the house as well,” said Isaguirre. “Man, the fire guys, these guys are the real heroes here.”

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

