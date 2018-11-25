7 cyclists struck by vehicle; eastbound SR-84 shut down in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle struck seven cyclists near State Road 84 and Weston Road in Davie, resulting in multiple closures.

Davie Fire Rescue said Sunday that three of the cyclists are in critical condition, while four of the cyclists have minor injuries.

All of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

update on major traffic incident, SR84 EB is completely shutdown from NB I-75 all the way to SW 148th Ave. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) November 25, 2018

Meanwhile, the person driving the vehicle that struck the cyclists was not injured.

State Road 84 eastbound has since been shut down from Interstate 75 northbound to Southwest 148th Avenue.

