7 cruise crew members quarantined after passenger tests positive for coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several crew members on board a cruise ship that returned to PortMiami have been quarantined after a woman on board tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadian woman was a passenger on board the MSC Meraviglia earlier in the month.

The ship returned to PortMiami on Sunday after a seven night expedition to the Caribbean.

Cruise line officials confirmed the woman tested positive for the coronavirus. They also said seven crew members have since been quarantined as a precaution.

The crew members quarantined have not showed symptoms, cruise line officials said, and no other passengers on board the ship at the same time as the Canadian woman have shown any signs of having the virus.

Several other cruise ships are returning to both PortMiami and Port Everglades on Monday following the suspension of services during the pandemic.

