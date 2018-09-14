7 children ill after ingesting unknown substance at Fort Lauderdale private school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven children are being taken to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a Fort Lauderdale private school.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Jacklyn Academy, Friday morning.

The children are being taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown, however, they were able to walk into the fire rescue trucks without gurneys.

