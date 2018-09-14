7 children ill after chewing nicotine gum at Fort Lauderdale private school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven children were taken to the hospital after chewing nicotine gum at a Fort Lauderdale private school.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Jacklyn Academy, Friday morning.

The children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Fire Rescue said the children, ranging between the ages of 6 and 12, ate Nicorette gum as a part of a game to see who could eat the most of the gum. One child ingested around 10 pieces.

Shortly after eating the gum, the kids began complaining of nausea and light-headedness.

“Seven children that were brought here to the emergency department because they took nicotine gum,” said Dr. Hector Ortiz, with Broward Medical Center. “Basically, apparently, one of the child took the pills to school and he wanted to share with everybody else. They tried to compete how many they could take, so all the kids are basically stable. One of them is a little more symptomatic than others, but I think they’re gonna do well.”

The children are going to be held at the hospital for observation, but they are expected to be OK.

When asked what the adults were doing while the children were eating the gum, the school had no comment.

