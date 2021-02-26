7 arrested on drug, gun, human trafficking charges after police raid Miami Beach apartment complex

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a total of seven people after they raided a Miami Beach apartment complex as part of a drug, gun and human trafficking investigation.

The raids happened at an apartment complex along the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue, Thursday night.

SWAT Team members surrounded two buildings inside of the complex and raided multiple apartments following a weekslong investigation involving the sale of cocaine, crystal meth and sex. Police also found some firearms and weapons during the raid, which was captured on body camera video.

Police said during their investigation, they discovered a human trafficking victim, who said she was beaten, threatened and given drugs in exchange for performing sexual acts.

“She was beat to the point that she needed to be transported to the hospital,” a prosecutor said in court on Friday. “They would give her crack cocaine in exchange for her performing sex acts.”

Five of the seven arrested appeared in a Miami-Dade County courtroom on Friday, including Jason Rivera, who flipped off the judge during the proceeding.

“Sir, you are in direct contempt of court,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Gisela Cardonne Ely said to Rivera.

According to police, all of the suspects involved have extensive criminals pasts.

“In fact, a few are former gang members, so these are very, very dangerous individuals who are responsible for serious crimes,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.