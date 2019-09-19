7 arrested in BSO drug bust of 4 homes near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested seven people after they raided four homes near Fort Lauderdale at the center of a drug investigation.

7News cameras captured multiple marked and unmarked BSO vehicles in the Franklin Park community, near the 2500 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Inside the homes, officials said, they found an array of drugs, cash, ammunition and several firearms.

“We seized drugs ranging from crack cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and Percocets,” said BSO spokesperson Robyn Hankerson.

Authorities said one of these weapons seized had been reported stolen.

Video released by BSO showed investigators weighing some of the drugs in clear plastic envelopes.

Officials said they had received multiple complaints from area residents.

“When we heard of the complaints, we launched an investigation and really worked to assure that those complaints were heard and resolved,” said Hankerson.

Detectives urge residents to report any suspicious behavior in their neighborhoods, such as street-level drug dealing.

Officials have not yet disclosed the names of the people arrested or what charges they may face.

