7 arrested after brawl at Burger King across Miami Beach Police building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring break 2019 in South Beach ended the way it began: with fists flying, cellphone cameras rolling and police taking people into custody.

But in this latest melee, officers would not have to go very far. It went down Sunday night, not on the sand or outside a nightclub, but at the Burger King near Washington Avenue and 11th Street — across the street from police headquarters.

When the dust settled, prosecutors said, seven visitors from Mississippi were caught and cuffed. They were identified as Joshua Davis, Tavarrius Knight, Jesse Mack, Marquis Mack, Corey Darrell Taylor Jr., Judas Nixon and Devontae Terrell.

According to investigators, this Burger King location is popular because it’s one of the few that sells beer.

Police said the subjects organized a three-card monte or shell-type game that duped a victim, who lost money.

That victim then became angry, and that’s when, officials said, things got violent.

This group from Mississippi was arrested for allegedly starting a brawl across the street from @MiamiBeachPD HQ following a 3-card Monte-type scheme over the weekend. They were so close to the police department, they were simply walked there. @wsvn #Nightteam #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/3XZtKuvZbG — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 26, 2019

At a bond hearing, Monday, a prosecutor gave further details.

“The victim willingly played a game of chance where defendants were participating. He lost $200, and then the victim followed the defendants, and then there was a brawl,” she said.

Investigators said the fight spilling out of the Burger King and onto the sidewalk along Washington Avenue.

The arrest report states, “The defendants’ actions obstructed traffic and breached the peace, causing a crowd of onlookers concerned for their safety. The defendants then made it on to the west end sidewalk, and their actions caused pedestrians to avoid the sidewalk, putting the public in danger as they had to enter roadway to avoid the defendants. All defendants were arrested without incident.”

They were taken into custody at a most convenient location: just a few feet from the police department’s front door.

“All defendants were walked to the Miami Beach Police Department for further processing,” the arrest report states.

