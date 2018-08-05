MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A day of family fitness and fun got kids active and moving in Miami Gardens, Saturday.

The sixth annual Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day took place at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens.

The event featured football drills, music, games, raffles, bounce houses and a whole lot more.

Children were also able to get free haircuts and free backpacks filled with school supplies so they’re prepared for the upcoming school year.

