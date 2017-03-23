$6K reward offered for info on killer of mother, teen daughter

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a teenager and mother who were gunned down inside their North Lauderdale home, earlier this year, is pleading for help finding their killer, Thursday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found 15-year-old Jada Allen and her mother, 48-year-old Temoco Williams, shot inside their home on the morning of Jan. 18. Responders pronounced Allen dead at the scene, and her mother was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies responded to the house after a 911 call reported hearing gunshots, but the killer was already gone.

The victims’ family had been too overcome by grief to speak out, until Wednesday.

“They’re scared that person is still out there. That person took my mom,” said Nicole Williams, Temoco’s sister. “And that’s what we want. We want, at the end of the day, for that person to be behind bars, to be able to tell my niece and nephew that the person who did this to Mommy can’t do this to anyone else.”

Williams left behind four children.

BSO Detective Zachary Scott said the killer likely knew the victims.

“This is someone personal, who knew one if not both of our victims,” Scott said.

The shooting happened at 6812 Doral Street.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

