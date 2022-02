SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 69-year-old woman who went missing in Miami has been found safe and returned to her residence.

According to investigators, Gloria Cifuentes had been last seen in the 9000 block of Southwest 21st Terrace around 11:30 a.m., Friday.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a stripped shirt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.