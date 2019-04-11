69-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Pembroke Park.

Jean Greaux was last seen near Southwest 52nd Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Police said Greaux could possibly be disoriented.

Greaux was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, khaki jacket and white sneakers.

The 69-year-old is said to have a medium build, gray hair and brown eyes.

Greaux stands at about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Detective Chris Blankenship of the BSO Missing Persons Unit at 954-321-4268 or via the Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.