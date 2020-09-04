68-year-old man who went missing in Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have safely located a 68-year-old man one day after he went missing in Miami.

Raoul Jean Felix was reported missing from 1170 NW 26th St. at approximately 6 p.m., Thursday.

He has Alzheimer’s disease and had been last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Mr. Raoul James Felix who was reported missing yesterday has been located. Thank you all. https://t.co/jPOLkmvZow — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 4, 2020

Friday night, City of Miami Police confirmed Felix was found.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.