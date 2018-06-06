67 guns seized from BSO bailiff accused of making threats

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 60 guns were taken from a Broward Sheriff’s bailiff due to a change in the law.

Court documents describe the bailiff, Franklin Pinter, making threats to other bailiffs.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, an affidavit said Pinter was seen on the fifth floor of the courthouse, pretending to hold a long gun and shoot at people while leaning over the atrium.

Another bailiff claims Pinter told him he wanted to burn two of his colleagues with a blow torch. In a separate instance, one bailiff said Pinter told him, “I’m going to exterminate you.”

An affidavit also quotes Pinter allegedly telling another bailiff, “Nobody will take my guns, not over my dead body.”

A judge granted a temporary order to seize Pinter’s guns, writing, “There is reasonable cause to believe the respondent poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or others in the near future.”

The 67 guns were seized under the new Red Flag law that was put into effect after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The law allows police to take weapons from people who could pose a threat to themselves or others.

Pinter is now off duty and will be evaluated.

