66-foot replica ship, the Phoenicia, arrives in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A replica ship sailed into South Florida after several months at sea.

Five months and 6,000 miles later, the Phoenicia — a replica of a 600 B.C. Phoenician ship — arrived at Shake-A-Leg Miami, Monday.

The 66-foot wooden vessel was used to conduct research on plastic pollution levels in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

Expedition members were welcomed with a fireboat water salute and music by the Christopher Columbus High School Marching Band.

