MIAMI (WSVN) - More than six decades after he became the first African-American baby born at Jackson Memorial Hospital, a South Florida native has returned for a very special reunion.

Brad Clorie was born at JMH back in 1953. On Friday, 65 years later, he reunited with Emma Parker, the nurse who helped deliver him.

Clorie said Parker gave his mother a special memento to mark his historic birth.

“She presented me with a cup at that time, which I still have today, and I brought the cup with me to let her hold it again,” he said.

Photographs captured the moving reunion between Clorie and Parker.

“I was honored to be in her company. I was honored, and it was really heartfelt,” said Clorie.

Parker, now 94, was actually one of the first African-American nurses hired at JMH in the 1940s.

Clorie went on to become an employee at the hospital for six years.

