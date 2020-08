WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A driver was rescued after he slammed into a tree in Weston.

The incident happened on an Interstate 75 on-ramp, Sunday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews used the jaws of life to help pull the driver from the mangled car.

The 65-year old victim was airlifted to Broward Health in critical condition.

