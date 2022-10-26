FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale’s International Boat Show has officially started.

The city is on its 63rd run of hosting the five-day event which brings thousands of people to Fort Lauderdale every year. The exhibition began Wednesday and will end on Sunday.

City and county mayors, as well as the show’s organizers, will be present at the Broward County Convention Center where there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the event.

A variety of boats and mega-yachts made their way to the harbors throughout Broward County to participate in the exhibit.

“The size of this is so spectacular,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “[The convention center] is just the indoor portion and then of course at the Bahia Mar. We have over 800 boats being featured here in the show.”

The boat show was put on pause during the pandemic, but last year the city said they brought in over 100,000 people from all over the country after they reopened the event to the public.

Trantalis believes the event brings jobs and business opportunities to the economy.

“It really makes the city teeming with activity as we see here today,” said Trantalis.

This year’s show is expected to have more vessels from Europe.

“An incredible amount of premieres will be at the show, along with European sport boats and small boat center consoles,” said boat show organizer, Andrew Doole. “Also a lot of new electronics. We really got a lot more for everyone to see.”

With many options to choose from, even if people do not end up making a purchase, it would certainly leave people inspired.

“We have everything from paddle boats to 200-foot boats or bigger so it’s got everyone’s audience,” said Phil Purcell, the CEO of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. “It’s aspirational at the end of the day to walk around. If you are someone who just started a business and says, ‘I’m gonna buy my kids a whaler,’ or whatever boat it’s aspirational to walk around and someday want to own that. That’s the American Dream and that’s what this show delivers.”

There will be seven locations for people to attend the boat show: Broward County Convention Center, Bahia Mar Yachting Center, Hall Of Fame Marina, Las Olas Marina, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Pier 66 Marina, and Superyacht Village at Pier 66 South.

More than 1,000 exhibitors will be at the gathering, along with food, drinks and the latest marine gadgets. Children will be able to partake in marine arts and crafts as well.

For more information on tickets, parking and schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.