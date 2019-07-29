63-year-old grandmother graduates from FIU with Ph.D.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 63-year-old grandmother has proved that it’s never too late to follow your dream.

Cindy Lewis, 63, graduated from Florida International University with her Ph.D. in Biology, Monday.

According to FIU, the grandmother of three developed a passion to study coral reefs after a scuba trip in the Caribbean. Lewis went back to school and earned her Master’s degree, and then moved from New York to South Florida to study coral.

Lewis conducted research in coral bleaching, disease, recovery and how environmental stressors have led to the decline of pillar coral, an understudied and threatened species.

Lewis now plans to continue to work with coral as the deputy director of the Keys Marine Laboratory.

