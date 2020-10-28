61st annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 61st edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicked off on Wednesday morning.

Over 20 yachts and boats pulled into the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, located at 801 Seabreeze Blvd., to make their debuts.

The festivities kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Broward County Mayor Dale Holness in attendance.

Officials will be patrolling crowds at the boat show to make sure guests adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The show will run through Nov. 1.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.