PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department’s investigation into a child pornography complaint led to an arrest.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives apprehended 61-year old Michael Allenick, Wednesday.

He was taken into custody and faces criminal computer pornography charges.

