6-year-old Wyoming boy who saved sister from dog rewarded with 3-day yacht charter

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A little boy who helped save his sister from a dog attack has set sail on board a yacht in Coral Gables.

Bridger, a 6-year-old from Wisconsin, caught the hearts of millions of Americans, including Ralph Navarro, a South Florida business owner, who rewarded his brave actions with a boat ride.

“I can’t believe it’s this hot. It’s winter,” Bridger said.

He and his family were gifted a three-day charter after Bridger’s story made national headlines and caught the attention of millions. In 2020, Bridger put himself in between his little sister and a charging dog.

“She’s the one that’s most excited about going on the water,” Bridger said about his sister.

“Pretty much I’m a fan of dolphins,” she said.

There will be plenty of time to find those dolphins in Biscayne Bay, as Navarro offered up his yacht to the family.

Navarro said his daughter suggested offering up the vessel after she saw Bridger’s story.

“It kind of touched me a little bit that she was so moved by the story,” Navarro said. “She said, ‘You know, we should do something for them.'”

“Incredibly generous for FY Yachts International to reach out to us and make this offer to us,” Robert Walker, Bridger’s father, said. “We almost feel guilty accepting something like this, but it’s just too generous to turn down something so incredible, and coming from Wyoming, grew up in Wyoming, we have nothing remotely like this anywhere near our house, so it’s really truly a once in a lifetime experience for our kids. We’re just so grateful.”

This week was the first time the Walker family has visited South Florida.

They will return home on Wednesday.

