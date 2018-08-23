6-year-old girl found safe after going missing from Tamarac elementary school

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Deputies have found a 6-year-old girl who was reported missing from her Tamarac school Thursday afternoon.

Leshaon Watt’s parents notified a school resource deputy at Challenger Elementary School after they were unable to find their daughter during pickup around 3:30 p.m.

She was found by Broward Sheriff’s deputies at Children’s Paradise Learning Center along North Pine Island Road two hours later.

The aftercare center is located relatively close to the Tamarac Police Department.

Watt was returned to her elementary school and is reported to be OK.

Deputies went door-to-door and used K9s and a helicopter to search for the child.

Please help us find 6 year old Leshaon Watt. Her parents reported her missing from Challenger Elementary School when they couldn't locate her at pickup. Please call (954) 764-4357 if you have any info. Please share! pic.twitter.com/v7tigkveHJ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.