6-year-old fatally shoots self with unsecured firearm

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old boy reportedly playing with an unsecured gun fatally shot himself in the head in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 21200 block of Northwest 27th Court, Saturday.

Rescue crews airlifted the boy in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It remains unknown if any adults were present at the time of the incident.

