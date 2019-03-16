6-year-old fatally shoots self with unsecured firearm in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old boy reportedly playing with an unsecured gun fatally shot himself in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 21200 block of Northwest 27th Court, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the child found the firearm, which was not properly stored, and accidentally shot himself in the head.

“When our units arrived, we did locate a juvenile male who was seriously injured,” said Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Carolyn Frazer.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the unresponsive victim before he was airlifted in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

An area resident who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said the incident underscores the need for adult supervisors to take the utmost safety precautions to prevent such tragedies.

“We need to really pray, seek God and really watch our kids, be mindful of our children,” she said.

Police are attempting to determine where the boy’s parents were at the time, as well as how he was able to get his hands on a loaded gun.

Officials said there were adults present at the time of the incident.

“There were caretakers who were on scene when the incident happened,” said Frazer.

Detectives questioned neighbors and the boy’s caretakers, as they continue to investigate.

“We’re speaking to individuals who were in the home when the incident occurred,” said Frazer. “Whether they reached out to neighbors will be part of the investigation as well.”

Police took the opportunity to remind gun owners to always observe caution, especially when children are around.

“If you have a gun in your house, make sure that it’s locked away, that it’s secured and away from children,” said Frazer.

Unsecured, loaded guns kill people. In this case, an innocent little boy. My heart is broken for the loss of this child and for the impact it will have on the child who witnessed it and on all those who attend his school. This never had to happen. https://t.co/28m1TwgpXI — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 16, 2019

The child attended a Miami-Dade public school. In a tweet posted Saturday afternoon, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said his death was preventable.

Police have not specified whether the child’s parents or his supervisors will face charges.

