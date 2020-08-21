6-year-old central Florida girl youngest in state to die from COVID-19

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old girl from Hillsborough County has become the youngest known person in the state to die from COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed the girl’s death in their Friday update.

No information was provided on the girl’s identity, or if she had any underlying health conditions that made her vulnerable to the virus.

The girl’s death was counted on Aug. 17.

This death comes a month after the death of a 9-year-old Putnam County girl who died from the virus. However, her family said she had no underlying health issues.

Two 11-year-olds in Miami-Dade and Broward also died from the virus last month. Both children in those instances had underlying health conditions.

Officials reported 4,684 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

