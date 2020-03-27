6-year-old celebrates birthday with Broward Sheriff’s Office Parade

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cooper City family cancelled their 6-year-old’s birthday party due to coronavirus.

Upon hearing about it, however, the Broward Sheriff’s Office put on a quarantine parade from a safe distance.

Fire trucks and other personnel lined up to wish young Victor a happy birthday.

The birthday boy was also given his own Broward Sheriff’s Office hat.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.