6-year-old boy who called 911 and said he was lonely befriends Tallahassee police officer

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - When a little boy called 911 and said he was lonely now has a friend at the Tallahassee Police Department.

Tallahassee Police say Officer Joe White responded to a call where a 6-year-old boy called 911 because he was upset.

When White met the child, the boy told him he was lonely and wanted a friend. The boy then asked White if he would be his friend.

White used the moment to teach the child that 911 is only for emergencies. However, he also said he would be happy to be friends with the boy.

“Our new friend got to sit in the police vehicle, was given a stuffed animal and now has a friend at the Tallahassee Police Department!” the department wrote on Facebook.

