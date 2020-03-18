6-year-old boy among Florida residents with coronavirus

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A 6-year-old boy is among the Florida residents with COVID-19.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the 6-year-old boy is from Palm Beach County.

The details surrounding the case are unknown, and it is not clear if it was a travel-related case or if the boy came into contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus.

The boy is currently the youngest confirmed case in the state.

A total of 2,493 people have been tested in the state, while 878 are currently being monitored.

There are a total of 289 positive cases in Florida Residents and 25 positive cases in non-Florida residents

The Florida Department of Health reports 954 cases are still pending results from the COVID-19 tests.

