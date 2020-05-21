6 yachts damaged after fire erupts at Virginia Key marina

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire left six luxury yachts damaged at a marina in Virginia Key.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire near the Rusty Pelican, located along the Rickenbacker Causeway, at around 10:45 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said a City of Miami fire boat was out on the water near Key Biscayne doing training exercises when crew members spotted the smoke coming from the marina.

“The crews saw that while they were out drilling, as a matter of fact, on the other side of the Rickenbacker Causeway bridge,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

The fire boat responded to the scene and called for backup.

“You had about 50 firefighters out here, also with the assistance of a Miami-Dade fire boat that also responded,” said Carroll.

Six boats were damaged in the fire, three were burned while the other three received heat damage.

A 7News viewer sent in a picture of smoke billowing into the air taken from miles away.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Miami Fire’s dive team responded to the scene as a precaution.

“You had firefighters battling a fire along the marina. If they were to fall into the water, you need to have a response component there,” said Carroll.

No injuries were reported and officials believe the boats were unoccupied when the flames broke out.

Crews sprayed foam over the yachts, and hazmat teams monitored the situation for potential gas leaks.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

“It will be a joint investigation with [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission], as well as City of Miami Fire investigators,” said Carroll.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.