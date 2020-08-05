6 workers injured after construction accident at Brickell building site

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported six workers to the hospital after they were injured in a construction accident at a Brickell building.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near South Miami Avenue and Eighth Street at around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where several fire rescue units could be seen parked around the building under construction.

UPDATE: South Miami Avenue – S.E. 1 Avenue on 8th Street is shut down. Please seek alternative route. https://t.co/lQmbeCmqIH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 5, 2020

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez, the incident was caused by a malfunction of construction equipment being taken up to a construction site floor.

Sanchez said three workers were trapped, and by the time rescue crews arrived, one had freed themselves. Sanchez said two workers were impaled by rebar and needed to be freed.

Officials said a total of six victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with different injuries including head, shoulder, chest and leg injuries. Their conditions range from serious to critical.

The cause of the collapse is now under investigation.

City of Miami Police are on scene and have shut down South Miami Avenue between to Southeast First Avenue on Eighth Street.

