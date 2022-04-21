COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash in Coconut Creek left at least six people injured.

Surveillance video shows a red Camaro speeding down Coconut Creek Parkway in front of Coconut Creek High School, before losing control and ultimately wrecking on Northwest 45th Avenue, hitting an electrical box, right in front of a fire station, around 4 p.m., Thursday.

“It was extremely frightening,” said a woman.

Update on crash at Creek Parkway and NW 45th Avenue. 6 people have now been transported to two local hospitals for treatment of injuries. All were in the car pictured. No pedestrians involved. More updates later. pic.twitter.com/YoSUqHh3gN — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) April 21, 2022

Witnesses said the aftermath was horrific. One woman who lives nearby said the driver and one passenger seemed to be OK, but four others in the car weren’t so lucky.

“There was a body in the middle of the street,” said a woman. “They didn’t look in good shape. They were not responding.”

Surveillance video shows what appears to be one person being thrown from the car, but quickly getting up and walking off.

According to police, the driver was a 31-year-old man. All the passengers were women. One is 35 years old. The others were just teenagers, 17, 16, 15 and 14 years old.

“Three of them went to Northwest Medical Center, which is in Margate,” said Coconut Creek Police spokesperson Scotty Leamon.

The other three were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

“It breaks my heart. I just pray for everybody that was in the car,” said Mary Ahaig, who works nearby.

First responders wasted no time helping the six injured people.

“The location of it did help with the response time,” said Leamon.

While it’s still unclear why the car was driving fast, residents said high speeds are an issue on this stretch of road.​

“We’ve been saying to the city that we want speed bumps through the neighborhood, because when the actual students start coming out, there’s a lot of them coming out,” said a woman.

The condition of the six injured people remains unclear.

Whether or not there’s going to be any charges against the driver is up to the state attorney to decide, according to Coconut Creek Police.

