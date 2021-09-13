HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people have been taken to the hospital after part of the drywall at the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood came crashing down.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 4150 N State Road 7 at around 10:30 a.m., Monday.

A spokesperson for the Seminole Indian Tribe said a fire suppression system was being installed in the attic of the property when a pipe attached to one of the compression tanks exploded and knocked down some drywall, sending debris onto the floor.

“A big explosion, and everybody got out and started running,” said witness Rainier Hernandez.

“It got all dark like smoke, getting all the fiber from the walls. I don’t even know what is that,” said another witness.

The building was evacuated.

Twenty patients were treated for minor injuries at the scene, and six people were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

“There were six people transported, there were 20 people who refused transport, that’s a combination of employees and guests who were here at the time,” said Seminole Tribe spokesperson Gary Bitner. “There were about 100 people between employees and guests here when this happened.”

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as first responders treated victims.

“I was close to it, so I was checked by the paramedics, and I’m going home,” said a woman.

7News cameras captured paramedics as they wheeled one of the patients into the hospital.

One of the victims sustained a head injury that was not considered life-threatening.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, four of the six people who were taken to the hospital have already been released.

The official cause of the blast remains under investigation.

