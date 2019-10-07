6 taken to hospital after crash involving bus in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash that involved a bus in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along the 700 block of West Broward Boulevard, Monday afternoon.

Paramedics treated a total of eight people on the scene, fire officials said.

Photos from the scene showed a black SUV with heavy front-end damage resting against the damaged rear of a Broward County Transit bus.

