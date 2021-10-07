FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state’s Board of Education is set to meet on Thursday afternoon as the face mask face-off continues.

The meeting comes just after Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried went on Facebook Live with strong words for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She said her office compiled all the data that he did not allow to go public and, Fried states, the governor is lying to Floridians about the COVID-19 case numbers.

She said the schools that are requiring masks have far lower numbers than the school districts that do not have a mask mandate in place.

Six school districts in Florida have filed a petition against the state Department of Health, including the two largest districts, Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“The petition challenges the emergency rule that was adopted by the Department of Health last week,” said Jamie Cole, the attorney representing the six school districts.

That rule gave parents the right to decide whether or not their child would wear a mask in school and whether their student will quarantine if they are symptomatic after being exposed to COVID-19.

“The six districts have adopted mask mandates, which have parental opt-outs for medical reasons, but the Department of Health rule requires an opt-out by parents for any reason,” said Cole.

The districts also have quarantine requirements in place.

Cole filed on behalf of the districts saying the Department of Health is prioritizing parental choice over public health.

“So their authority to issue a rule is limited to rules that protect and control against communicable diseases,” said Cole.

Meanwhile, in Miami-Dade County, with COVID-19 cases continuing to see a downward trend, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced more relaxed quarantine protocols for middle school students.

The protocols are still not as relaxed as the state would like to see.

Starting Monday, Oct. 11, a student who comes in close contact with someone who has COVID will not have to quarantine for 10 days if they are asymptomatic.

That student will be able to return to school five days after a negative test.

It is the same policy that has been in place for Miami-Dade County Public Schools high school students.

Carvalho also spoke about a letter he sent to the Florida Department of Education, asking them to file for federal funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The need is here, the academic regression is real,” he said.

Despite the deadline having already passed, Carvalho said it is crucial the state tries to make those funds available to school districts throughout Florida.

Carvalho said M-DCPS was supposed to get another $800 million to help districts during the pandemic. He said the school district has already spent $160 million of that money.

“We need that money to be expedited and we believe that we can wait no longer,” he said.

