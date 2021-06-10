MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a house fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a first alarm fire at a home along Northwest 193rd Street and 37th Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., Thursday.

Fire officials said the fire possibly started the kitchen.

All six occupants of the home were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

