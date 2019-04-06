6 rescued from sinking boat off Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard cutter came to the rescue of six people after their boat began to sink near Sunny Isles Beach.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Cochito was notified by a beacon in the water at around 9 a.m., Saturday.

When the crew arrived, they saw the boat was taking on water quickly about 25 miles off Sunny Isles.

All six people on board pulled from the water safely. They are expected to be OK.

